HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,678 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Universal Health Services accounts for about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 130,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,909. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

