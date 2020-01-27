HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $89,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

