HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,725 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Lear makes up 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Lear worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

LEA stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.73. 16,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,199. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

