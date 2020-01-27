HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Discovery Communications comprises 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 790.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,374 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 846,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 29.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,193,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 274,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,145,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94,081 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone acquired 2,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,211,774.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

