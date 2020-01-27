HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $134.83. 26,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,006. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 94,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,827 shares of company stock worth $366,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

