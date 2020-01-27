HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.86. 2,831,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

