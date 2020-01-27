HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,381 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. 75,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

