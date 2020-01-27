HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,658,000 after buying an additional 279,603 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 15,863.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 207,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 206,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

NYSE:RTN traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.84. 672,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $233.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.