HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 115.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Simon Property Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,202,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,537,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.21. 937,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

