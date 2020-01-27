HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

COG stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,542. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.