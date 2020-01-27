HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.26. 82,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.