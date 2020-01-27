HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $117.38. 308,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $118.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

