HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $6.57 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Snap-on worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 5,391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 251,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 97.9% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $7,858,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average is $159.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

