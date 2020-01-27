HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.46. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

