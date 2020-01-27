HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the quarter. J M Smucker makes up approximately 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of J M Smucker worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

