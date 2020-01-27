HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,751,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,071. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

