HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,191. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.