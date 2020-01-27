HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,135 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.18. 8,159,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

