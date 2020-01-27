HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,392 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 736.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,774 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,179,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,878 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,192,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,729. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average of $194.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.