HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,067 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.80 on Monday, reaching $149.82. 29,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.42. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

