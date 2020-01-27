HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded down $33.37 on Monday, hitting $1,433.34. 912,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,386.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,264.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

