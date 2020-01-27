HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,373 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the period. State Street makes up approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

State Street stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 119,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,315. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

