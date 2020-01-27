HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,951 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.1% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 59,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 484,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,076,000 after buying an additional 134,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.99. 5,119,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

