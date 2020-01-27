HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,978 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 234,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,349. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.