HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,331 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,331 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after buying an additional 4,592,314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 3,109.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 1,302,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 19.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centurylink stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. 4,354,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,311,678. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

