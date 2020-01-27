HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,974 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 2.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 221,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.82. 7,445,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.