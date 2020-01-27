HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 24.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $701,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,954,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. Insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

NYSE CSL traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $156.01. 4,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.38. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.19 and a 12 month high of $164.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.