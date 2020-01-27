HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,023.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,089 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in AbbVie by 182.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,797 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in AbbVie by 2,230.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,068 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,935,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

