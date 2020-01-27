HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires 5,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,661,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

