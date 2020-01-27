Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Reduced by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,375 shares during the period. Hilton Hotels comprises approximately 3.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hilton Hotels worth $35,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

HLT stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $105.30. 134,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,951. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $113.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

