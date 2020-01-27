HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Shares of HMN Financial stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.37. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727. The company has a market cap of $100.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. HMN Financial has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in HMN Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HMN Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.