Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 5,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of HOLX stock remained flat at $$53.72 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,928. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -358.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $3,923,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $3,886,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.