Honest Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $313,853.00 and $9.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.58 or 0.03320227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00126762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest's official website is honestmining.com.

The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

