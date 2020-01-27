Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,344 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.77. 66,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.87 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

