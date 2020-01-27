Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.25. 1,617,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.87 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

