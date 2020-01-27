Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Anders Lilja Sells 11,643 Shares

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $146,585.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,304.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOOK stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $13.00. 142,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,724. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

