Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE HLI opened at $51.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,173,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.