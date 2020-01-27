Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp Sells 23,814 Shares

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,213,999.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HBMD traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Howard Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

