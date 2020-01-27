HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $7,534.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.01262783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050156 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00207358 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001919 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

