HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

HubSpot stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.56. 387,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average is $167.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

