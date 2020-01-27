HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group boosted their target price on HubSpot to $1.53 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.17. 193,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,659. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.77 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.