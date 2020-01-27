Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $74,816.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.03527850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

