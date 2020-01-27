Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Cap of $752.65 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00035713 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Gate.io and Bibox. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $752.65 million and $165.36 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.16 or 0.05488538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00128278 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033109 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, LBank, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

