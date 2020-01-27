Hydro 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $353,660.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Hydro has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox, Upbit and CoinEx. Hydro has a market cap of $7.06 million and $353,660.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.05523659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00128062 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032992 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DEx.top, IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart, CoinEx, BitForex, Upbit, Fatbtc and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

