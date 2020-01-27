Hyperion (HYN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.69 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

