Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. 279,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,430. The stock has a market cap of $817.91 million, a P/E ratio of 128.52 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ichor has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after buying an additional 180,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 830.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

