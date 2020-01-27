Ichor (ICHR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR):

1/21/2020 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

1/14/2020 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

1/3/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.91 million, a P/E ratio of 128.52 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ichor by 830.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ichor by 24.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

