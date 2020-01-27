IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 774,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $120,487.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IDT by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,718 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. 93,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IDT has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.09.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $340.25 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDT. ValuEngine upgraded IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

