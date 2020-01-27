IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered IF Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of IROQ stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.41. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 11.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of IF Bancorp worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

