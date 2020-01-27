Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Illumina worth $120,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.81.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.76. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.